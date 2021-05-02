Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We helped Award-winning
Volatiles Lighting, bring walls to life
Comprehensive solution from hardware consulting to app development for an award winning lighting innovator. Volatiles Lighting converts static surfaces into interactive lighting scenes. Their challenge was to provide immersive experience to their customers based on mood and location of the installation.
They were looking for an expert IoT Development company with proven expertise in design, development of mobile apps, backend services, and expertise in managing hardware devices.
Find out more about Volatiles Case Study.