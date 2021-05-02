Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Experience
TechAhead

Volatiles

User Experience
TechAhead
User Experience for TechAhead
onboarding ui onboarding profile page search branding agency booking app branding design user interface design uiux iota iot internet of things smart home user interface user experience
We helped Award-winning
Volatiles Lighting, bring walls to life

Comprehensive solution from hardware consulting to app development for an award winning lighting innovator. Volatiles Lighting converts static surfaces into interactive lighting scenes. Their challenge was to provide immersive experience to their customers based on mood and location of the installation.

They were looking for an expert IoT Development company with proven expertise in design, development of mobile apps, backend services, and expertise in managing hardware devices.

Find out more about Volatiles Case Study.

TechAhead
TechAhead
Global Leader in Innovation & Digital Transformation
