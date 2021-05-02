We helped Award-winning

Volatiles Lighting, bring walls to life

Comprehensive solution from hardware consulting to app development for an award winning lighting innovator. Volatiles Lighting converts static surfaces into interactive lighting scenes. Their challenge was to provide immersive experience to their customers based on mood and location of the installation.

They were looking for an expert IoT Development company with proven expertise in design, development of mobile apps, backend services, and expertise in managing hardware devices.

Find out more about Volatiles Case Study.