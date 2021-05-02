Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thasya Ummul Kulsum

Signup/Login/Forgot Password

Thasya Ummul Kulsum
Thasya Ummul Kulsum
  • Save
Signup/Login/Forgot Password
Download color palette

Hi, good people!👋

Today, I want to share my exploration of Sign Up and Login Page form. I Also designed for forgot password.

Hope you guys like it✨

Feel free to give me some feedback🌠
______________
Press "L" if you like it. Thankyou!
______________

Posted on May 2, 2021
Thasya Ummul Kulsum
Thasya Ummul Kulsum

More by Thasya Ummul Kulsum

View profile
    • Like