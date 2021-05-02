Earth Day Animation, Still 1.

Trending designs to inspire you
This image is a still, from a short film about Earth 🌏 Day. It's towards the end....what I did was a sketch in Adobe Sketch, and then input it into a video App, whereupon, I built up the imagery using some 'in-house' graphics such as the butterflies 🦋 you see here.
I enjoy creating short animations, and I can do simple 'animation style' edits from existing images or from scratch.