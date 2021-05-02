Birgitte Johnsen

Wolf cub

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
  • Save
Wolf cub animal illustration wolf cub cute animal limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Download color palette

I wanted to see how cute I could make some animals. The first animal I tried this out on was a little wolf cub. I'm quite pleased with how this turnout, and I Love how I was able to simplify the paws in particular.

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

More by Birgitte Johnsen

View profile
    • Like