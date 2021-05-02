Thasya Ummul Kulsum

Reading Mobile Application

Thasya Ummul Kulsum
Thasya Ummul Kulsum
  • Save
Reading Mobile Application
Download color palette

Hi, good people!👋

This time I want to share my exploration of the Reading Mobile Application. This application is useful for searching and reading your favorite books. With the "continue to read" feature, users can read back books that have previously been read. Hope you guys like it✨

Feel free to give me some feedback🌠

______________
Press "L" if you like it. Thankyou!
______________

Posted on May 2, 2021
Thasya Ummul Kulsum
Thasya Ummul Kulsum

More by Thasya Ummul Kulsum

View profile
    • Like