Download Here

Canada Day Flyer a print flyer template for any party, club, bar , or private place, anything related to Canadian national day and independence day, whether this is a special event, themed eve, celebration night and others

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

model NOT included

Used fonts :

The 27 club

BigNoodleTitling

Montserrat Black

size

5.8x8.3