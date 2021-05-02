Trending designs to inspire you
Canada Day Flyer a print flyer template for any party, club, bar , or private place, anything related to Canadian national day and independence day, whether this is a special event, themed eve, celebration night and others
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
model NOT included
Used fonts :
The 27 club
BigNoodleTitling
Montserrat Black
size
5.8x8.3