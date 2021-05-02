Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Canada Day Flyer

Canada Day Flyer july 1st independence night event celebration national day maple leaf club party flyer day canada
  1. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-1.jpg
  2. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-3.jpg
  4. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-4.jpg
  5. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-5.jpg
  6. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-6.jpg
  7. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-7.jpg
  8. Canada-Day-Flyer-dribbble-8.jpg

Canada Day Flyer a print flyer template for any party, club, bar , or private place, anything related to Canadian national day and independence day, whether this is a special event, themed eve, celebration night and others

Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

model NOT included

Used fonts :

The 27 club

BigNoodleTitling

Montserrat Black

size
5.8x8.3

