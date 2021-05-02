Trending designs to inspire you
"I AM", a The Rocks Youth original sermon series used for the first school term of 2021.
The series follows the story of Zacchaeus, and invites young people to not be defined by the labels that the world places on them, but instead be defined by the reality of what God says and thinks of them.