Tozan home screen design

It‘s always exciting to work with startups just getting… well, started. While our collaboration with Tozan begun with a quick landing screen design, it grew deeper as we understood the challenges the business is facing while it searches for a product-market fit.

How did we helped?

While our services revolved mostly around finding ways to creatively express the business, we also helped Tozan with the brand strategic aspect and provided some guidance on how the business can talk to its prospective customers through website content and content marketing. And when the industry-specific terms were too complex to be understood by the customers and required some insight knowledge, we introduced illustrations to tell the rest of the story in a more direct way.

What is Tozan?

Tozan is the missing ingredient of the A/B testing world. It helps organisations test and learn by using AI to optimise experiments in real-time and intelligently adjusting traffic allocations between versions. It offers a continuous optimisation process, unlike static pre-defined A/B testing tools.

Services provided

❋ Brand messaging

❋ Brand positioning

❋ Visual identity

❋ Website design

❋ Website development

Members involved

❋ Zlatko Najdenovski - UX/UI and art direction

❋ Gintare Kavaliauskaite - Visual design

❋ Todor Dimov - Website development

☞ Visit www.tozan.ai

—✦✤✦—

Unsure whether your startup needs strategic care and design love?

Write to us anyway. We'll review your ideas and reply to you with some bits of advice.

