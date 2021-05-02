Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing the Wonder Hoodie. A minimal yet complex design that encompasses the perspective of wonder: WONDERVISION (a term coined during The Rocks Youth Camp 2021).
Wonder promotes the idea that there are countless perspectives, interpretations, glasses to perceive life, and we live this life to figure those out. That's what this design compels you to do - think, feel.
However, one key perspective - central to the Christi-follower - is that of our Heavenly Father. Wonder invites us to see things from His perspective - a view unlike any other. A view that invites you to radically love God, love others, and serve the world.