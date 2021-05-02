Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saad Ali

#26 Lee Joo Young from Real Life

Saad Ali
Saad Ali
  • Save
#26 Lee Joo Young from Real Life gimp actress korean young joo lee 53 ali saad realism portrait art simple digitalart
Download color palette

Recommended background music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peZaA_MigKg
"Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter — tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther... And then one fine morning — So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past." — Nick Caraway in Chap-9, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Reference image used from:
@i_icaruswalkss

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Saad Ali
Saad Ali

More by Saad Ali

View profile
    • Like