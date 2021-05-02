HundredPixels visual identity

Trending designs to inspire you
HundredPixels is a long-term project of mine. Heaving my own design agency has been a dream since I was a teenager, something I will launch in the next couple of years but already working on some early explorations for the visual identity. 🕊
