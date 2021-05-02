Lukas Jurcik

HundredPixels visual identity

HundredPixels visual identity design agency design logo digital design visual identity branding
  1. 01-HundredPixels 2.png
  2. 01-HundredPixels 1.png
  3. Texture-HundredPixels 1.png
  4. Group 12.png
  5. 02-HundredPixels 1.png
  6. Group 16.png
  7. HundredPixels Notepad 1.png

HundredPixels is a long-term project of mine. Heaving my own design agency has been a dream since I was a teenager, something I will launch in the next couple of years but already working on some early explorations for the visual identity. 🕊
Posted on May 2, 2021
Digital Designer Focusing on Mobile & Web Design.
