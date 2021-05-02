KLAY 11 Web Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
Today I'd like to share with you a Website Banner for a NBA Player Profile Concept 👟 👆.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️
Thankyou !!
----------------
Follow me :
Pinterest | Behance | Instagram
Have a project?
Let's work together,
DM me at - Send Email
Thanks ❤️
😇 😍 🤗