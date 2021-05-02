💜✨ Let's paint it purple!

When you get really excited about that one color. 👀💜 I love purple, not gonna lie.

This badass gal would work for a spot illo on a website, or a hero page. For a painting company maybe? Renovation mid pandemic? Either way, I loved working on this and would draw more characters!

----

Hey there! 👋

If you would like to collaborate on a project or are interested in licensing, reach out at nadia@nadiasotnikova.com ✨