Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nadia Sotnikova

Magic sunset in the tropics 🔮🦎

Nadia Sotnikova
Nadia Sotnikova
Hire Me
  • Save
Magic sunset in the tropics 🔮🦎 pink symmetry surface pattern surface design minimalist pattern digital illustration editorial illustration procreate illustration
Download color palette

It's sunset in the tropics and the night creatures are out to play! 🦎

It was so much fun playing with symmetry. This would look great as an art print or a pillow. 😴

----

Hey there! 👋

If you would like to collaborate on a project or are interested in licensing, reach out at nadia@nadiasotnikova.com

Nadia Sotnikova
Nadia Sotnikova
Let's add some color to your project. ✨
Hire Me

More by Nadia Sotnikova

View profile
    • Like