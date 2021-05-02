Khadija’s Closet Client Logo Design

Hey, people!

Recently, I shared with you all, my work regarding Logo designing for the amazing client with beautiful store namely Bagycha. His owner, Mr. Abid liked the logo very much and he recommended my work to his sister. His sister wanted me to design the best logo for her store namely Khadija’s Closet. Like, every time I do share sample logo’s with my clients in order to reach to their satisfaction level. So, I did the same. She liked all the logo designs and selected one amongst all. What I believe, is that “clients are business” and yes they’ve equal say as the owner or the designer for that matter. We must always keep in mind that our customer is our boss and we have to be the best service provider they can ever get.

This logo will be used on their physical products.

Hope you all like it!

