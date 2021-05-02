Afra Nawal

Link Logo Design | Colorful Chain Logo

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal
  • Save
Link Logo Design | Colorful Chain Logo graphic design brand designer logo design branding logo designer logo mark unique logo design tech logo app logo chain logo link logo business logo gradient logo flat logo branding design modern logo branding and identity brand design logotype minimalist logo logodesign
Download color palette

Hey guys,
This is a creative modern logo for a Technology company.
A logo is a combination of text and imagery that tells people the name of your small business and creates a visual symbol that represents your vision. It's a big part of your brand identity.
For more logo design inspiration follow me on Behance
Contact For Freelance Work
Whatsapp: +8801758378851
Gmail: nawalafra96@gmail.com
Thank You.

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal

More by Afra Nawal

View profile
    • Like