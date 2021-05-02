Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CamelTech Keyboard Box Packaging

CamelTech Keyboard Box Packaging adobe illustrator packaging keyboard box keyboard box packaging design package design branding design modern graphic design box packaging
Camel Tech AE is one of my best clients. This packaging for their new wired mechanical keyboard.
The main name typography on the box packaging was set in BatmanForeverAlternate, which includes this incredible condensed display style (which is also variable!).
The box packages are going to production this week, and I can't wait to see how the public responds to the new product. 🙂

