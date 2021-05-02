Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oli's Acrylic Paint Pens Box Packaging

Oli's Acrylic paint pens are a very unique product in the market. The client needs very attractive black packaging for their product.
The main name typography on the box packaging was set in Ananda, which includes this incredible condensed display style (which is also variable!).
The box packages are going to production this week, and I can't wait to see how the public responds to the new product. 🙂

