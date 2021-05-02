CARD DESIGN Portfolio

Hello Dear!!!

Warm Welcome to my Greeting Card design gig.

The best way to celebrate and share happiness with family and friends is by exchanging beautiful and memorable uniquely designed cards.

I will uniquely design Greeting Card, Postcards Flyers, Posters, Banners, and invitation cards for your loved ones or your business in high resolution and with amazing creativity.

premium Greetings Design Services for you more than wonderful:

Invitation Cards ( Vintage, Fun, Luxury )

Greeting Cards

Postcards

Custom Gift wrapping papers

ecards

e invitations

Party Posters

Photo Frame

Birthday Cards

Party Invitation Cards

Gift Cards

Event Flyers

Alternatively, any other Type of Invitations Cards

What you will get?

High-Quality Design.

Print-ready files JPEG + PNG + PDF

High-resolution files (300 DPI)

Outstanding modern and Unique design

Source file Ai, Eps, SVG

Fast Delivery ( 24 HOURS )

100% money-back guarantee

Unlimited Revisions until your 100% satisfaction

Please feel free to ask me if you have any questions. I am always available and would love to bring your vision to life :)

Will look forward to serving you with the best :)

Cheers!!

Contact Us and Hire From Here :

WEBSITE: https://www.teenovel.com/?page_id=12​​​

FIVERR GIG URL: https://www.fiverr.com/share/oQb94L​​...​

UPWORK: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0...​

FREELANCER: https://www.freelancer.com/u/rabuhasan​

E-Mail : teenovelinfo@gmail.com

WhatsApp : +8801719543633