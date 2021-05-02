Embroysie 🔮

Aries Mermaid

Aries Mermaid zodiacmermay2021 zodiac sign zodiac adobe illustrator illustration vector illustration vectorart illustrator digital illustration digitalart aries mermaid mermay2021 mermay
My entry for the #zodiacmermay2021 by adesignerlife and Laura Dumitriu.

Support me on Instagram :)
https://www.instagram.com/embroysie/

Owners of the challenge :
https://www.instagram.com/adesignerlife_/?hl=fr
https://www.instagram.com/laura_dumitriu/?hl=fr

