Electric wizard

Electric wizard blackandgrey portrait blackandwhite pencilartwork black and white pencilart traditional art maxxisart illustration
Black paper drawing of sludge/ doommetal band Electric Wizard with guitartist Liz Buckingham.
Electric Wizard was founded in Dorset UK (1993)
-Materials: graphite 2B, white/ grey pencils, tortillon blender, gelpen
-Size: A4
-Date: 29-4-2021
