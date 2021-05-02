Trending designs to inspire you
Black paper drawing of sludge/ doommetal band Electric Wizard with guitartist Liz Buckingham.
Electric Wizard was founded in Dorset UK (1993)
-Materials: graphite 2B, white/ grey pencils, tortillon blender, gelpen
-Size: A4
-Date: 29-4-2021
Follow me on social-media! - https://linktr.ee/MaxxisArt