Murat Alpay

Little Big Details #1 -- Menu Drop

Murat Alpay
Murat Alpay
  • Save
Little Big Details #1 -- Menu Drop input design tips freebie ui elements dashboard light ui product design dropdowns dropdown
Download color palette

The details are not the details; they make the product.

Hello Dribbble 👋

Had some spare time again and wanted to continue my side project "Little big details"

As always I'm looking forward to your feedback.
- What is most important to you on dropdowns for you?

Have a nice day! 🎉

https://linktr.ee/muratalpay

Murat Alpay
Murat Alpay

More by Murat Alpay

View profile
    • Like