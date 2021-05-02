Pulfer x Tap Bullies How to Pick a Pickle t-shirt and stickers

Trending designs to inspire you
This is not just another beer label design. This is "How to pick a pickle in a pickle jar", an IPA with most random name and most random artwork out there. It's brewed by Pulfer Brewery in collaboration with Tap Bullies and it's dedicated to all the people standing behind the bar, beer lovers who know your next beer before you even take your favorite spot at the bar and everyone in the industry being unable to do what they love in these difficult times.
https://pulferbrewery.com/
https://trollenium.art/