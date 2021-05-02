Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flower Landscape of North Africa

Flower Landscape of North Africa package design flower pattern floral art fabric pattern surface pattern design surface pattern pattern art fashion design fabric print fabric design
I like to arrange flowers in the physical world, but also digitally. For this pattern, I started with pen on paper, then switched to Procreate and finalized the pattern in Photoshop. Combining the best of both worlds is where the magic happens.

https://www.instagram.com/manoliamdesign/

