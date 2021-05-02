Flower Landscape of North Africa

Trending designs to inspire you
I like to arrange flowers in the physical world, but also digitally. For this pattern, I started with pen on paper, then switched to Procreate and finalized the pattern in Photoshop. Combining the best of both worlds is where the magic happens.
