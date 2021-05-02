Trending designs to inspire you
This is a Call for Cover for Officina, an Italian architecture magazine based in Venice.
The theme was "Places of Learning".
What I wanted to illustrate are the different places where people were learning before the pandemic crisis and the new places where people are learning today.
In Italy, the government has decided to give colours to regions according to the transmissibility index, where the rt index is higher we are in a red zone, then when the index goes down we move on to the orange zone, then yellow and finally white, when a zero level of transmissibility is reached.