Masud Rana

Task Management Landing Page

Masud Rana
Masud Rana
Hire Me
  • Save
Task Management Landing Page management desktop project tracking minimalistic minimalist minimal project management tool masud mrstudio task list collaboration project management task management home page website design webdesign interface website landing page
Download color palette

Hi Dribbbers!
This time it's something different than usual.
I am working on a project management app for the last few days. Now I am finished with a complete structure. I am pretty much happy with it. Please drop your feedback on the comment box.
If you like my work don't forget to press the like button.
Enjoy!
This dashboard is belong to @Fauzi Akmal.
Remember to follow my profile for more!
I am available for new projects masudahsan21@gmail.com

Masud Rana
Masud Rana
I try to be a great Designer.
Hire Me

More by Masud Rana

View profile
    • Like