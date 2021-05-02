Trending designs to inspire you
This piece reflects on time of loneliness. When all we were was but sorrow and ache. When we have no one to look into or to share an echo with. When all that we wanted. Is to end the starvation of their unfamiliar touch.
Eth: 0.33
Editions: 1 / 1
Medium: 2D Digital Art
Dimensions: 5594 x 4098
Buy NFT
Full Piece on Behance