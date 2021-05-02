This piece reflects on time of loneliness. When all we were was but sorrow and ache. When we have no one to look into or to share an echo with. When all that we wanted. Is to end the starvation of their unfamiliar touch.

Eth: 0.33

Editions: 1 / 1

Medium: 2D Digital Art

Dimensions: 5594 x 4098

