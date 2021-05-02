Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
mw stands for

Forlorn

Forlorn love ghost dark manga anime protrea loneliness skull nftart cryptoart nft
This piece reflects on time of loneliness. When all we were was but sorrow and ache. When we have no one to look into or to share an echo with. When all that we wanted. Is to end the starvation of their unfamiliar touch.
Eth: 0.33
Editions: 1 / 1
Medium: 2D Digital Art
Dimensions: 5594 x 4098
Posted on May 2, 2021
