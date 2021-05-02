Crypto Mobile App Design

Feedback Wanted! I'm new to design (first shot), so any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

Background: I'm a developer looking to build an app that tracks the real-time performance of user's crypto assets, as well as provide some general information about the top performing coins on the market.

Disclaimer: This data is not representative of my personal crypto assets (it doesn't even accurately reflect the market), and is for display purposes only.

Thanks in advance for any feedback!