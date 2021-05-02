Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crypto Mobile App Design

Crypto Mobile App Design mobile app design crypto
Feedback Wanted! I'm new to design (first shot), so any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

Background: I'm a developer looking to build an app that tracks the real-time performance of user's crypto assets, as well as provide some general information about the top performing coins on the market.

Disclaimer: This data is not representative of my personal crypto assets (it doesn't even accurately reflect the market), and is for display purposes only.

Thanks in advance for any feedback!

Posted on May 2, 2021
