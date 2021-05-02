Kings Cafe Logo concept

Trending designs to inspire you
This logo is for a cafe Which name is Kings cafe. So the owner asked me to make a logo Which will be emblem like Starbucks and also have to have Starbucks feelings. So basically this logo is an overall mixing of my client's thoughts. Here you can see the final result.
If you want to see the whole project with mockups, here is my behance link : https://www.behance.net/sticfy
Don't forget to leave an Appreciation and do let me know your opinion.
If you wanna make a professional logo, contact me via mail : aurko9t9@gmail.com or Instagram @sticfy
Thank you!