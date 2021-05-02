Kamrul Islam Chowdhury

Kings Cafe Logo concept

This logo is for a cafe Which name is Kings cafe. So the owner asked me to make a logo Which will be emblem like Starbucks and also have to have Starbucks feelings. So basically this logo is an overall mixing of my client's thoughts. Here you can see the final result.

If you want to see the whole project with mockups, here is my behance link : https://www.behance.net/sticfy

Thank you!

