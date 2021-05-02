Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thijs van 't Leven

Limited Love

Thijs van 't Leven
Thijs van 't Leven
  • Save
Limited Love ux love insights graphicdesign blue red contrast
Download color palette

To gain insight into why people hang padlocks on a bridge, human behavior has been observed around the 'Hoge Brug' in Breda (the Netherlands).

The goal is to make people aware that at some point the bridge can no longer handle the weight of the padlocks.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Thijs van 't Leven
Thijs van 't Leven

More by Thijs van 't Leven

View profile
    • Like