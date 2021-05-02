Chickano Chicken Toy Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Vinyl toy design concept for Chickano Chicken. Intended to be a brand extension and reference to the illustrated logo and a stylistic continuation to vinyl toy design trends of charming and memorable characters presented as a blank canvas invitation to paint on.