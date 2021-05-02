Moving Ninja- Delivery App Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I designed this logo for a delivery app. It was a practice work of mine.
Moving ninja is a delivery app which delivers all kind of products across the country.
So, I tried to make a logo with the M letter, Ninja Icon and moving icon.
I hope you guys will like it.
If you want to see detailed presentation Click here
Interested to work with me?
Write to: nadir001883@gmail.com
Thank You.