Moving Ninja- Delivery App Logo Design

I designed this logo for a delivery app. It was a practice work of mine.
Moving ninja is a delivery app which delivers all kind of products across the country.
So, I tried to make a logo with the M letter, Ninja Icon and moving icon.
I hope you guys will like it.
Write to: nadir001883@gmail.com

