Casey Jewelry Logo

Casey jewelry is for simply minimalist elegant women who are passionate about joy and minimalism life.
The brand products are meant to be more like identity as a simple modern woman rather than just an accessories item. Its jewelry has a goal bringing spark and joy but elegance at the same time.
We use spark as a symbol of joy in primary logo design.