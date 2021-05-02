Yanludian

Casey Jewelry Logo

Yanludian
Yanludian
  • Save
Casey Jewelry Logo premium logo logotype logo design jewelry feminine logo jewellery brand identity accessories logo elegant design branding
Download color palette

Casey jewelry is for simply minimalist elegant women who are passionate about joy and minimalism life.

The brand products are meant to be more like identity as a simple modern woman rather than just an accessories item. Its jewelry has a goal bringing spark and joy but elegance at the same time.

We use spark as a symbol of joy in primary logo design.

Yanludian
Yanludian

More by Yanludian

View profile
    • Like