Alex Gour

Online agile environment Productium

Alex Gour
Alex Gour
  • Save
Online agile environment Productium product stakeholders astronaut space mvp productium startup tracker task bug service
Download color palette

Productium - is an Agile environment for launching IT projects. It helps teams and stakeholders to create projects from the start to product release

https://productium.org/

and my case on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118668877/Productium-online-agile-tracker

Alex Gour
Alex Gour

More by Alex Gour

View profile
    • Like