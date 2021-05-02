Shayon Saha Dip

Letter 'C' gradient

Letter 'C' gradient illustrator letter logo graphic design gradient logo branding
Here is my new design of letter C with use of gradient colour by the perfect angle of colour combination to make the logo a 3D view.
Posted on May 2, 2021
