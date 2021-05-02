VR startup UX UI and visual design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
THE COMPANY
Upload VR is a California based technology and media startup. They offered virtual reality focused events, co-working spaces, and VR AR design and development classes. Upload VR had partnered and collaborated with Google, Facebook, HTC, and other tech companies and brands.
MY TASKS
- UI UX design for their VR AR education web app.
- Visual design for presentation slides and PDF decks.
- Visual design for ad banners, web and print images.
TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects
Year: 2016 - 2017
Job type: remote, part-time
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com