VR startup UX UI and visual design

THE COMPANY

Upload VR is a California based technology and media startup. They offered virtual reality focused events, co-working spaces, and VR AR design and development classes. Upload VR had partnered and collaborated with Google, Facebook, HTC, and other tech companies and brands.

MY TASKS

- UI UX design for their VR AR education web app.

- Visual design for presentation slides and PDF decks.

- Visual design for ad banners, web and print images.

TOOLS

Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

Year: 2016 - 2017

Job type: remote, part-time

__________________________________

:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com