VR Startup UX UI and Visual Design

THE COMPANY
Upload VR is a California based technology and media startup. They offered virtual reality focused events, co-working spaces, and VR AR design and development classes. Upload VR had partnered and collaborated with Google, Facebook, HTC, and other tech companies and brands. 

MY TASKS
- UI UX design for their VR AR education web app.
- Visual design for presentation slides and PDF decks.
- Visual design for ad banners, web and print images.

TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

Year: 2016 - 2017
Job type: remote, part-time

:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com

Posted on May 2, 2021
