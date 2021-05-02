Subashish Batabyal

Lifehub sketchapp adobe xd event scheduler app app design ux design ui design events trackingapp chat schedule events eventsapp
A daily tracker for millennials who are always in a hurry and as a result of which miss important events. This app helps you create and set reminders for events, daily household chores etc.

