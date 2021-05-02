Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bitzlato Animatied Gif

Bitzlato Animatied Gif social media animation branding
I wanted to change the art direction for bitzlato. Since most of their artwork involved still image posts that involved simple illustrations.
My art direction was to lean more into motion graphics that would bring in more interactions to their pages and potential customers.

Posted on May 2, 2021
