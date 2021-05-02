Bitzlato Animatied Gif

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to change the art direction for bitzlato. Since most of their artwork involved still image posts that involved simple illustrations.
My art direction was to lean more into motion graphics that would bring in more interactions to their pages and potential customers.