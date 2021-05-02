Normform

0062 artwork square poster poster art print shape illustration art brutalism grid color geometry modern minimal design freebie pattern geometric abstract vector
Bauhaus inspired vector pattern design made with modular grids and abstract geometric shapes and forms. Square composition.

The artwork image is available for free for personal and commercial use on our website: https://normform.art/0062

