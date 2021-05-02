Easy-invo Website Design 2021 (Cooking)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Folks! 🤗
This is the website for managing all task in a one place specially invoice. Its not the full design. I will post full landing page tomorrow.
.
Stay Tuned With Me
.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
.
Hope you will like this design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com
.
Skype | Facebook | Behance
