Turja Sen Das Partho

Easy-invo Website Design 2021 (Cooking)

Turja Sen Das Partho
Turja Sen Das Partho
Hire Me
  • Save
Easy-invo Website Design 2021 (Cooking) homepage ui invoice design uiux design dribbble invite dribbble best shot best design best shot uiuxdesign home page website design branding web design homepagedesign webdesign dribbble homepage design homepage website landing page turjadesign
Easy-invo Website Design 2021 (Cooking) homepage ui invoice design uiux design dribbble invite dribbble best shot best design best shot uiuxdesign home page website design branding web design homepagedesign webdesign dribbble homepage design homepage website landing page turjadesign
Easy-invo Website Design 2021 (Cooking) homepage ui invoice design uiux design dribbble invite dribbble best shot best design best shot uiuxdesign home page website design branding web design homepagedesign webdesign dribbble homepage design homepage website landing page turjadesign
Download color palette
  1. Easy Invo 2(3).jpg
  2. EasyInvo(4).jpg
  3. EASYY.jpg

Hello Folks! 🤗
This is the website for managing all task in a one place specially invoice. Its not the full design. I will post full landing page tomorrow.
.
Stay Tuned With Me
.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
.
Hope you will like this design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com
.
Skype | Facebook | Behance

Turja Sen Das Partho
Turja Sen Das Partho
👋🏻 Interface Designer
Hire Me

More by Turja Sen Das Partho

View profile
    • Like