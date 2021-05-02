Istiak Ahmed

A flat minimalist and professional coffee shop logo

Istiak Ahmed
Istiak Ahmed
  • Save
A flat minimalist and professional coffee shop logo typography modern logo professional logo branding minimalist logo minimal flat logo design
Download color palette

A minimalist and professional logo for one of my happy client.

If you're looking for someone to do all the graphic related jobs for your company , then you can contact me through E-mail

Email: istiakahmed035169@gmail.com

Istiak Ahmed
Istiak Ahmed

More by Istiak Ahmed

View profile
    • Like