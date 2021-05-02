Valeria Sablina

House Rental App

Valeria Sablina
Valeria Sablina
  • Save
House Rental App flat info route info map rent navigation route map rent flat rent grayscale black button prymary black rental app
Download color palette

Hi, guys! Here is my attempt to design a house rental app 🏡

🏠On the home screen, you can search and filter the best offers and see the latest ones at the bottom.
Click on it and you land on the accommodation page. Here you can check the key details: address, photos, rating, add to favorites, and map.

⚪️For most of the elements, we took soft colors — the best option for checking the accommodation photos.
⚫️The primary buttons are black to make the app comfortable to use anywhere: on the way to work or while chilling in the park.

🍒The cherry on the cake is the “Create a route” feature — just enter the address of your favorite place and check the route from the chosen accommodation.

Made for Purrweb

Valeria Sablina
Valeria Sablina

More by Valeria Sablina

View profile
    • Like