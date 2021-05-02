Aan Ragil

Meditation App

Meditation App mental health minimalist uidesign exploration healthy design ui ux creative concept mobile app meditation
Hello Dribbblers👋 
I want to share a Meditation App Exploration

"This application provides content for meditation through songs which are divided into categories such as meditation, mental health, anxiety etc. Aims to provide a sense of calm for the user, such as difficulty sleeping, anxiety etc."

Images by Unsplash

