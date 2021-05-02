daniel omulo

Pearl Pishori Social Media Campaign

I was tasked with creating social media campaign posters for pearl pishori rice Kenya.
I was to show that the rice is made from the fields of mwea near Mt kenya.
Thus I added Mt Kenya to the background in the rice field image and finally, I added a human model working on the farm to bring out the realism.
Posted on May 2, 2021
