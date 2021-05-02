Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mentor App UI

Hey everyone,

it's great to be back on Dribbble after such a long time! For the past few months, I've been working on some interesting projects, writing an eBook about UI Design and posting a lot of carousels on Instagram.

Here's a quick shot from a mentor concept app I've been working on recently. I'd love to hear what you think!

Yours truly,
Michael

