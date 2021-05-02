Mentor App UI

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey everyone,
it's great to be back on Dribbble after such a long time! For the past few months, I've been working on some interesting projects, writing an eBook about UI Design and posting a lot of carousels on Instagram.
Here's a quick shot from a mentor concept app I've been working on recently. I'd love to hear what you think!
Yours truly,
Michael