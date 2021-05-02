Maisha Living In Harmony 2020 Billboard

Maisha is a company that makes animal feeds and wheat products fit for human consumption.

They wanted artwork that would promote peace and harmony in the country ahead of the general elections in 2022 and at the same time promote their animal feeds.

As a creative director, I took the approach of having 3 animals all grazing in one field. The animals in question are a cow, pig, and hen as these are the same animals that Maisha makes feeds for.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/111999005/Maisha-Flour-Mills-Ltd-Billboards-2021