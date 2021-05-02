Rabbit Hunt Logo (Golden Ratio)

Commercial rabbit farming is not a new business idea. People are raising rabbits as pets and for food from a long time ago. Starting this business is very easy, even the beginners can raise them.

To fulfill the food demand for growing population, we have to find out different ways of food production. The rabbit known as “Micro-Livestock” can be a great source of food production. There is a great opportunity of rabbit farming, and commercial production can be a great source of income and employment.

Rabbits need small place for living and less food for surviving. Rabbit meat contains high ratio of protein, energy, calcium and vitamin than any other types of animal meat. The amount of cholesterol, fat and sodium is also less than other meat.



Their meat is very testy, nutritious and easily digestible for all aged people. And there are no religious taboo for consuming rabbit meat. Rabbits grow very fast and the female rabbit produce 2 to 8 kids every time. They can consume very low quality food and turn this foods to high quality meat, skin or fiber.



Raising rabbit can be a great income source to the unemployed educated people and landless farmers. So commercial rabbit farming business can be a great source to meetup the food or protein demand and a great source of employment. Here we are describing the advantages of commercial rabbit farming business and steps for starting.