Dev

"You are beautiful" Landing page

Dev
Dev
  • Save
"You are beautiful" Landing page ux branding uiux uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! Here's my shot for a 'Landing page design'.
Hope you guys like it, if so please feel free to share your thoughts.

Follow me on
Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Dev
Dev

More by Dev

View profile
    • Like