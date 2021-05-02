daniel omulo

London Consult official logo

branding illustration logo
branding illustration logo
London Consult is an upcoming architectural firm that targets both mid and high-end clients in the competitive architectural design market. They tasked me with coming up with a
a brand new logo that would make them appear premium and at the same time approachable.
My ideas i had for London Consult were:
1. A bulding
2. The L AND C form a plan / blueprint
3. Typography

I went with this design because the logo represents a building plan which is a part of the architectural design process.
The L and C are hidden in the Logo. Just like how the
arrow is hidden in the FedEx logo

https://www.behance.net/gallery/102247123/London-Consult-Branding

Posted on May 2, 2021
